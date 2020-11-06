Faceoff: Honda hits with H'Ness CB350, Royal Enfield fires back with Meteor 350

Battle in the retro cruiser segment space seems to be intensifying with the new launches. Only a few weeks back Honda rolled-out its H'Ness CB350 motorcycle which has received a very positive response from the market and now Royal Enfield has launched the Meteor 350 motorcycle which is a direct replacement to the Thunderbird 350X. Here's how both compare in terms of technical specifications.

Under the skin:

Honda has come up with a brand new engine for the H'ness CB 350. This is a 346 cc, air-cooled, single cylinder unit which is known for producing 21 bhp and 30Nm. If the official claims are to be believed, the output from this engine is at par with the segment rivals and Honda says that special emphasis has been laid on 'low-end torque and rideability' from this powertrain. On the other hand, the Meteor 350 also gets a brand new 349 cc single cylinder engine which generates 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. Both the bikes get a five-speed transmission.

Features:

The H'Ness is slightly more kitted against its arch rival and it gets some of the best electronic and ride assist features for its segment. For example, there is Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS), Assist and Slipper Clutch, and Dual Channel ABS. On the other hand, the Meteor 350 gets a Tripper turn-by-turn navigation system and dual-channel ABS.

Pricing:

While the H'Ness CB 350 starts from ₹1.85 lakh for the base DLX variant, the pricing extends up to ₹1.90 lakh for the higher DLX Pro variant. Royal Enfield has managed to under cut the pricing by a slight margin as the Meteor 350 start from ₹1.75 lakh for the base Fireball variant, and extends all the way up to ₹1.91 lakh for the top-spec Supernova variant. (All prices are ex-showroom)

Both the bikes have been placed in the exact same range and appeal to a common set of audience looking for a modern, feature packed retro cruiser.