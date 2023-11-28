How much Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 costs in EU and UK?

Published Nov 28, 2023

In UK the prices of the Himalayan 450 starts at £5,750 for the Kaza Brown colour. In Italy, France, Germany and Spain, the price is €5,900

Then there is the Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Himalayan Poppy Blue

They are priced at £5,850 in UK and €6,000.00 in EU

Then there is Hanle Black

It is priced at £6,050 in UK and €6,200 in EU

If you want the tubeless version of Hanle Black then it costs £6,300  in UK and €6,500 in EU.

Finally, there is the Kamet White which only comes with tubeless rims.

It is priced at £6,250 in UK and €6,450.00 in EU.

The Himalayan 450 will be available in Europe starting March 2024

