How much Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 costs in EU and UK?

In UK the prices of the Himalayan 450 starts at £5,750 for the Kaza Brown colour. In Italy, France, Germany and Spain, the price is €5,900
Then there is the Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Himalayan Poppy Blue
They are priced at £5,850 in UK and €6,000.00 in EU
Then there is Hanle Black
It is priced at £6,050 in UK and €6,200 in EU
If you want the tubeless version of Hanle Black then it costs £6,300 in UK and €6,500 in EU.
Finally, there is the Kamet White which only comes with tubeless rims.
It is priced at £6,250 in UK and €6,450.00 in EU.
The Himalayan 450 will be available in Europe starting March 2024