Entry-level Harley-Davidson 500 cc parallel-twin spotted. May launch in India

A new made-in-China Harley-Davidson has been spotted which is likely to be the company's second model with the Qianjiang Group.

Harley-Davidson under its partnership with the Qianjiang Group, the parent company of Benelli, is working on several entry-level models that are likely to go on sale in China and several developing markets including India. Now in the latest developments, a new upcoming made-in-China Harley-Davidson has been spotted which is likely to be the company's second model (Harley-Davidson 338R) under its partnership with the Chinese auto giant.

While the Harley-Davidson 338R is yet officially go on sale in the world market, previous reports indicated that the made-in-China H-D 338R has been registered with the US National Highways Traffic Safety Administration, indicating that the official launch could be near by.

Now, the new images indicate that the Fatboy-maker has commenced work on a different 500 cc parallel-twin engine bike featuring a roadster body work. The new motorcycle seems to be based on the Benelli Leoncino 500 as it shares certain components such as the frame, front suspension, radial brake calipers and swingarm from the Leoncino 500. That said, other components that also appear to have been carried over include cast alloy wheels, handlebar and footpeg hangars.

While it is quite early to comment on the displacement figure of the bike, it is expected to be featuring a 549 cc engine sourced from the Leoncino 500. This engine is also expected to be tweaked in order to match the character of the bike and deliver somewhere in the range of 47 bhp tp 50 bhp.

It is expected to be introduced in the world market by 2024.

