HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Entry Level Harley Davidson 500 Cc Parallel Twin Spotted. May Launch In India

Entry-level Harley-Davidson 500 cc parallel-twin spotted. May launch in India

A new made-in-China Harley-Davidson has been spotted which is likely to be the company's second model with the Qianjiang Group.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2022, 11:26 AM
The new entry-level Harley is expected to be featuring a 549 cc engine sourced from the Leoncino 500. (Cycle World)
The new entry-level Harley is expected to be featuring a 549 cc engine sourced from the Leoncino 500. (Cycle World)
The new entry-level Harley is expected to be featuring a 549 cc engine sourced from the Leoncino 500. (Cycle World)
The new entry-level Harley is expected to be featuring a 549 cc engine sourced from the Leoncino 500.

Harley-Davidson under its partnership with the Qianjiang Group, the parent company of Benelli, is working on several entry-level models that are likely to go on sale in China and several developing markets including India. Now in the latest developments, a new upcoming made-in-China Harley-Davidson has been spotted which is likely to be the company's second model (Harley-Davidson 338R) under its partnership with the Chinese auto giant. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883
883 cc
₹ 9.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Rebel 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Rebel 500
₹ 2.25 to 4.5 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Norton 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Norton 500
₹ 2.5 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson 350
₹ 2.5 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Benelli Leoncino 500 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Leoncino 500
500 cc
₹ 4.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Edt600r Electric Bike (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Edt600r Electric Bike
₹ 6 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

(Also Read: From Harley to Volvo, auto brands slam brakes on Russia)

While the Harley-Davidson 338R is yet officially go on sale in the world market, previous reports indicated that the made-in-China H-D 338R has been registered with the US National Highways Traffic Safety Administration, indicating that the official launch could be near by. 

Now, the new images indicate that the Fatboy-maker has commenced work on a different 500 cc parallel-twin engine bike featuring a roadster body work. The new motorcycle seems to be based on the Benelli Leoncino 500 as it shares certain components such as the frame, front suspension, radial brake calipers and swingarm from the Leoncino 500. That said, other components that also appear to have been carried over include cast alloy wheels, handlebar and footpeg hangars. 

While it is quite early to comment on the displacement figure of the bike, it is expected to be featuring a 549 cc engine sourced from the Leoncino 500. This engine is also expected to be tweaked in order to match the character of the bike and deliver somewhere in the range of 47 bhp tp 50 bhp. 

It is expected to be introduced in the world market by 2024. 

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2022, 11:26 AM IST
TAGS: Harley Harley-Davidson Harley-Davidson 500 cc
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil of the Indian Navy with his Limited Edition Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield starts deliveries of special edition Interceptor 650, Continental
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Entry-level Harley-Davidson 500 cc parallel-twin spotted. May launch in India
Entry-level Harley-Davidson 500 cc parallel-twin spotted. May launch in India
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
This bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with carbon veil fascia
This bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with carbon veil fascia
JK Tyre launches ‘self-healing’ Puncture Guard tyres for cars
JK Tyre launches ‘self-healing’ Puncture Guard tyres for cars
Tesla recalls nearly thousand electric cars over delay in rearview image display
Tesla recalls nearly thousand electric cars over delay in rearview image display

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city