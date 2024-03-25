Continental’s new tech will offer assistance system for 2-wheelers. Here’s how

Road safety has become a paramount concern for Indian consumers, with a noticeable rise in awareness regarding the importance of safety features. While the global trend indicates a slight reduction in road traffic deaths, India is experiencing an increase in these numbers. According to the latest Global Status Report on Road Safety by the World Health Organization, road traffic crashes remain the leading cause of death for children and youth aged five to 29 years, with over two deaths occurring per minute and more than 3,200 per day globally.

In response to this, automakers are focusing more on safety features, particularly in the four-wheeler segment. However, the two-wheeler market has lagged behind in this aspect, relying mostly on basic safety features. This is about to change with Continental, a global technology company, reportedly working on an advanced rider assistance system (ARAS) for two-wheelers.

Similar to the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in four-wheelers, the ARAS will include features such as automatic cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. However, certain functions like automatic emergency braking are not being considered for the two-wheeler system due to the critical movements involved in riding these vehicles.

Latha Chembrakalam, Head-technical centre (TCI) at Continental India, highlighted that the ARAS system is specifically designed for cost-conscious markets like India without compromising on quality. While camera-based systems are considered lower-cost solutions in ADAS, Continental has opted for radar-based solutions for ARAS.

The system uses new-generation radar which utilises a single sensor compared to earlier generations, where multiple sensors were used for separate microcontrollers. This integration into a single chip has significantly reduced the cost of the technology, making it viable for markets like India, even in the two-wheeler segment.

Although the ARAS system will initially be available in premium motorcycles, Chembrakalam confirmed that Continental is open to developing further low-cost solutions for mass-market two-wheelers if the need arises.

How does it work?

Continental's ARAS system for two-wheelers mirrors the ADAS features commonly found in four-wheelers, offering Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist (LCA), and Forward Collision Warning to enhance rider safety.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC):

ACC helps motorcyclists maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead by automatically adjusting the speed. The radar sensor considers the motorcycle's unique dynamics, such as leaning, ensuring a smooth acceleration and deceleration experience. This feature is particularly beneficial for long-distance travel on highways, reducing rider fatigue and allowing more focus on the joy of riding.

Blind Spot Detection:

Motorcyclists often experience wider blind spots due to helmets and shaking side mirrors. The Blind Spot Detection feature activates when an object is in the immediate blind spot area, illuminating warning LEDs in the rear-view mirror to alert the rider of a vehicle in the adjacent lane.

Lane Change Assist (LCA):

The LCA enhances safety on highways where high relative speeds between vehicles are common. It detects fast-overtaking vehicles and warns the rider with fast-flashing warnings to indicate the presence of these vehicles.

Forward Collision Warning:

In the event of an impending collision with a vehicle ahead, this feature warns the rider and prompts immediate braking. By measuring distance and speed differences, the radar sensor can determine the likelihood of a collision. If a critical situation is detected, the radar triggers a warning marked by a bright red flashing array of LEDs.

Future of the technology

Continental's global vision of 'Zero Fatality Zero Injuries. Zero Crashes' drives the development of the ARAS system, aimed initially at the Indian market but with potential for expansion to other developing markets in Asia and Africa.

Chembrakalam emphasised that while the system targets affordability, it does not compromise on quality. She also highlighted the company's commitment to providing local solutions for the Indian market across various technologies, including the ARAS system and braking systems, to accelerate the global vision of safety.

