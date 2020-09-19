BMW Motorrad India rides in R 18 cruiser at 18.90 lakh

BMW Motorrad on Saturday launched the much awaited R 18 cruiser in the Indian market starting at ₹18.90 lakh. The motorcycle has been introduced in two versions - R 18 (standard) which is the base model and the R 18 (First Edition) which costs slightly higher at ₹21.90 lakh.

The bookings for the new R 18 have already commenced and the bike can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) through BMW Motorrad dealer network.

At the heart of the R 18 cruiser sits a newly developed air/oil cooled two-cylinder boxer engine. As per BMW, this is the most powerful boxer engine in series production by the company. This is a massive 1,802 cc engine with a 107.1 mm bore and 100 mm stroke. It has been tuned to produce an output of 91 hp of maximum power at 4,750 rpm which is backed up by 158 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a constant mesh 6-speed transmission and as per BMW, a single-disc dry clutch transmits the torque to the transmission.

The ‘First Edition’ of the R 18 cruiser features an exclusive paint and chrome work. The special highlights of this version include Blackstorm metallic paintwork with elaborate pinstripes in lightwhite, a seat badge, Headlight Pro, Adaptive Headlight, Daytime Riding Light First Edition Pack and a ‘First Edition’ chrome clasp on the side cover.

Moreover, there is also a First Edition ‘Welcome Box’ which contains exclusive insignia, lifestyle accessories, collectibles and a prized book on the near 100-year history of brand.

The bike gets three standard riding modes – ‘Rain’, ‘Roll’ and ‘Rock’. The list of its standard features include Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Hill Start Control, and Keyless Ride system which replaces the conventional ignition steering lock.

“The BMW R 18 delivers unadulterated riding fun with the biggest boxer engine ever built by BMW. Riders are in for a complete treat with the cruiser’s presence, attitude and promise in equal measures. They know when you ride, emotion is all that matters, and the all-new BMW R 18 is set to win the heart and soul," said, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said,

