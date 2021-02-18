Benelli India on Thursday introduced the new Leoncino 500 BS 6 in the country at a price tag of ₹4.60 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, it is directly ₹20,000 more affordable than the previously sold BS 4-spec model. However, the company says that these prices are introductory, thus are likely to be hiked in the future.

This is the third model in Benelli India's lineup after the Imperiale and TRK 502 BS 6. It gets two colour options - Steel Grey and Leoncino Red. While the former is the base option at ₹4,59,900 (ex-showroom), the latter costs slightly higher at ₹4,69,900 (ex-showroom)

The company has also started bookings on the model at a token amount of ₹10,000. Interested customers can get the model booked online at the company website and at the authorised Benelli dealerships.

The Leonicno has been on offer in the Indian market for quite sometime now. It was taken down last year with the introduction of stringent BS 6 emission norms. "The Leoncino 500 has been very special to us at Benelli as it combines tradition and passion with contemporary design, innovation and performance. The Leoncino 500 is a tribute to the original model, which is a legend of Italian motorcycling that largely contributed to the history of the brand," said Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India.

At the heart of the bike sits the familiar 500cc, twin-cylinder engine which now comes BS 6-compliant. The engine churns out 47.5PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

"We are happy to bring back the Leoncino 500 in its BS6 avatar. I am also glad to share that there has been no drop in power and torque figures of the Leoncino 500, in its transition to BS6 compliance. Hence, I am confident that it will continue to deliver the same excitement and rush that was delivered by the BS4 offering on sale earlier," Vikas added.

The company is offering a three-year and unlimited km warranty on the new bike.



