Benelli India commences 502c cruiser pre-bookings

Benelli India has commenced pre-bookings of its upcoming cruiser motorcycle in the country. The bike can be booked at a token amount of ₹10,000 at the company's official website, or at the authorised dealerships. The bike is slated to go on sale in India later this month. It will rival the likes of the Kawasaki Vulcan S and will also draw the attention of some Royal Enfield Interceptor INT650 customers.

(Also Read: Benelli rolls out commemorative logo on 110th anniversary)

The new Benelli 502C is a rebadged version of the QJ SRV500. The latter was leaked in spy images last year. While the company is yet to roll out official tech specs and key details on the upcoming 502C cruiser, expect the motorcycle to come based on a 500cc parallel-twin engine. This powertrain is known to deliver 46.8bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. The transmission option may be a 6-speed gearbox.

Some key exterior features on the upcoming cruiser will include a low-slung headlight, twin-pod exhaust canister, a 21.5-litre fuel tank, step-up saddle, and a rear-fender-mounted numberplate. There will be full LED lighting on the model along with a digital instrument cluster.

The bike will roll on 17-inch wheels on either end and will come suspended on upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock to perform the shock absorption tasks. For braking, there will be twin discs at the front and a single rotor at the rear end. The safety kit on the bike will include a dual-channel ABS unit.

(Also Read: Benelli's biggest touring bike 1200GT breaks cover, gets 15-inch screen)

The price of the new 2021 Benelli 502C cruiser is likely to start from ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom).



