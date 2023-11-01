Aston Martin teams up with J.Laverack, makes world’s first boltless bicycle .1R

Aston Martin and British bicycle manufacturer J.Laverack have joined forces to unveil what is being touted as the most innovative bicycle in the world. The luxury high-performance car manufacturer has introduced the Aston Martin .1R, which claims to come as the world's first-ever boltless bicycle made with high-strength titanium. The automaker has further claimed that .1R combines the best of automotive engineering and design and road bicycles.

The British car manufacturer along with the UK-based bicycle manufacturer J.Laverack built the .1R. The auto company has claimed that this bicycle comes with an exquisitely crafted frame, parametrically designed and 3D-printed titanium lugs and carbon fibre tubes, which altogether make it a unique product. The bicycle looks sleek and harmonious in terms of design and Aston Martin claims that it comes minus any fixing points or raw welding. Also, there is no single cable visible due to the integration of the brakes into the main tube.

Aston Martin claims that the all-new .1R bicycle has taken inspiration from the designs of its high-performance cars. The .1R claims to benefit from the design principles of the bicycle industry as well as the carmaker's know-how in supercar and hypercar programs. For example, the pierced stem of the bicycle claims to have taken influence from the Aston Martin DB12's side strake. The bicycle offers consumers a choice between 12-speed groupsets from companies like Shimano, Campagnolo and Sram Red. These groupsets are used by the professionals in the UCI World Tour.

Speaking further about the design of the Aston Martin .1R bicycle, it features a 55 mm deep carbon tubeless profile with an internal width of 22 mm. The bicycle runs on 28 spokes black finished wheels. The wheel hubs have been designed specifically for the .1R and are built from high-strength aerospace aluminium.

