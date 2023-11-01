HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Aston Martin .1r Bicycle Is A Boltless Hypercar On Two Wheels

Aston Martin teams up with J.Laverack, makes world’s first boltless bicycle .1R

Aston Martin and British bicycle manufacturer J.Laverack have joined forces to unveil what is being touted as the most innovative bicycle in the world. The luxury high-performance car manufacturer has introduced the Aston Martin .1R, which claims to come as the world's first-ever boltless bicycle made with high-strength titanium. The automaker has further claimed that .1R combines the best of automotive engineering and design and road bicycles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Aston Martin .1R
Aston Martin .1R bicycle is a boltless bicycle built with titanium and carbon fibre.
Aston Martin .1R
Aston Martin .1R bicycle is a boltless bicycle built with titanium and carbon fibre.

The British car manufacturer along with the UK-based bicycle manufacturer J.Laverack built the .1R. The auto company has claimed that this bicycle comes with an exquisitely crafted frame, parametrically designed and 3D-printed titanium lugs and carbon fibre tubes, which altogether make it a unique product. The bicycle looks sleek and harmonious in terms of design and Aston Martin claims that it comes minus any fixing points or raw welding. Also, there is no single cable visible due to the integration of the brakes into the main tube.

Also Read : After DB12, Aston Martin to launch Valhalla in India as it aims rapid growth

Aston Martin claims that the all-new .1R bicycle has taken inspiration from the designs of its high-performance cars. The .1R claims to benefit from the design principles of the bicycle industry as well as the carmaker's know-how in supercar and hypercar programs. For example, the pierced stem of the bicycle claims to have taken influence from the Aston Martin DB12's side strake. The bicycle offers consumers a choice between 12-speed groupsets from companies like Shimano, Campagnolo and Sram Red. These groupsets are used by the professionals in the UCI World Tour.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Emflux Motors Emflux Two (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
₹ 4 - 4.50 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Bmw R 1250 R (HT Auto photo)
BMW R 1250 R
1254 cc
₹ 15.95 - 16.25 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 (HT Auto photo)
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
₹49,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ultraviolette F77 (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77
₹ 3.80 - 5.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Emflux Motors Emflux One (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux One
₹ 5.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Edt 600r Electricbike (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike
₹ 6 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Speaking further about the design of the Aston Martin .1R bicycle, it features a 55 mm deep carbon tubeless profile with an internal width of 22 mm. The bicycle runs on 28 spokes black finished wheels. The wheel hubs have been designed specifically for the .1R and are built from high-strength aerospace aluminium.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin Aston Martin Supercar hypercar luxury car sportscar

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
Portronics Clamp M3 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand for Dashboard & Windshield, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.