E20 fuel-ready Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts reaching dealerships: Details

Royal Enfield dealerships have started receiving a new batch of Hunter 350 motorcycles that are OBD2 compliant and E20 fuel ready. These new motorcycles now get an ‘upto E20 petrol’ sticker on the fuel tank that can be removed. There are no other noticeable updates to the Hunter 350 apart from the fact that the motorcycle now complies with BS6 Stage 2 norms.

Powering the Hunter 350 is a 349 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine that is air-oil cooled and gets fuel injection. It puts out 20.11 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque output of 27 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and the clutch is on the heavier side. However, the engine has a nice whine to it and is very tractable.

The OBD2-compliant Hunter 350 gets 'upto E20' sticker on fuel tank.

This engine is the same one that is doing duty on the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350. However, all three motorcycles get a different state of tune. The Hunter 350 feels more eager than the other two and its cruising speed is lower than the other two motorcycles. The exhaust note is also quite raspy and very different that the Meteor and the Classic and it does pop once in a while.

Suspension duties on the Hunter 350 are done by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The front suspension is very well-tuned whereas the rebound on the rear suspension is quite aggressive and the suspension feels a bit firm. This does transfer some jolts to the rider.

The brand is currently preparing to launch four new motorcycles in the Indian market this year. All these motorcycles belong to different segments. Royal Enfield also launched the Super Meteor 650 earlier this year and it is currently their flagship offering. Moreover, they also updated the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. The brand is working on several new 650 cc motorcycles that will be launched in the coming years.

