2023 BMW G 310 GS gets updated with new colours

BMW Motorrad has rolled out the new yearly updated 2022 G 310 GS motorcycle. With the new update, the entry-level adventure offering from BMW has received three new paint options.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jul 2022, 10:26 AM
BMW Motorrad has rolled out the yearly updated 2022 G 310 GS motorcycle. With the latest update, the entry-level adventure offering from BMW has received new paint options while the rest of the details remain unchanged. The bike is now available for purchase in three fresh paint options - Version Basic Cosimic Black 3, Style Sport Polar White with Racing Blue Metallic, and Style Rallye Kalamata Metallic Matt. On the other hand, the previously available Polar White, Style Triple Black, and Cyanite Blue Metallic paint themes have been shelved.

The newly introduced colour options feature black colours for the wheels, while the chassis come dipped in red for the Style Sport Polar White with Racing Blue Metallic and Style Rallye Kalamata Metallic Matt paints. The frame comes in black for the Version Basic Cosmic Black 3, and it also now features subtle GS decals on the fuel tank. Apart from the exterior paint updates, the rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged.

(Also Read: BMW Motorrad R18 Magnifica Chopper is a radical-looking hand-built mean machine)

The bike continues to feature the same design details. The front features a unique extended beak as seen on typical adventure tourer bikes. Also, the use of semi-fairing with full-LED lighting gives it a premium touch. There is a fully digital instrument cluster that has been forwarded without any tweaks.

At the heart of the bike continues to sit the same 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which comes mated to a six-speed transmission. This has been rated to deliver 33.5bhp at 9,250rpm and 28Nm at 7,500rpm.

The motorcycle has been revealed globally, while its India launch details yet remain unknown. Expect this model to be rolled out in India sometime later in 2022. Apart from this, the company will also introduce the newly updated G 310 R bike.

Meanwhile, BMW Motorrad India will announce the launch of the TVS Apache RR310-based G 310 RR in the country this month.

 

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2022, 10:23 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW India BMW Motorrad BMW bike India BMW G 310 GS BMW G310G
