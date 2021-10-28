2022 Yamaha MT-25 launched in new colours: All you need to know

Yamaha Motor Indonesia has announced the launch of the newly updated 2022 MT-25 motorcycle. The quarter-litre naked streetfighter has been introduced in two new colour options, but save for the new paint schemes, there are no other major updates on the new bike.

One of the newly introduced options includes the Yamaha’s signature Metallic Blue colour with lighter blue added on the tank panels as well as the tail section.

This paint scheme also includes body-coloured wheels. In addition to this, the motorcycle is also offered in a Metallic Dark Grey paint option that appears to be even snazzier thanks to the inclusion of orange and cyan highlights over the base grey colour option. Apart from this update the rest of the design remains unchanged.

The bike continues along with its MT-09 inspired exterior design which can also be found on the MT-15 motorcycle also sold in the Indian market. Some of the key exterior feature highlights of the bike include its robot styled headlamp with LEDs and a single projector. Over the sides, it features air scoops that contribute to its muscular looks.

At the heart of the bike continues to sit a 250cc, parallel-twin engine that is also found on the popular YZF-R25 motorcycle. This engine has been rated to churn out a maximum power of 35.5bhp and 23.6Nm. The transmission option includes a 6-speed gearbox.

The new Yamaha MT-25 is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. For the record, the company already sells the FZ-25 naked bike in the country which is a rival to the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 250, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the KTM 200 Duke.