2021 TVS Raider launched in India. What makes this Bajaj Pulsar rival special?

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of the new Raider sports commuter in the Indian market. It has been priced from ₹77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new TVS Raider packs a number of segment-first features, along with a 125 cc single-cylinder powerplant.

It comes out as a rival to the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and the Honda CB Shine SP.

It is a whole new offering from the ground up and doesn't share any of its body components or mechanicals with the existing TVS products, making it a fairly new model.

On the outside, the Raider gets fairly sporty exteriors which are on an aggressive side. At the front sits an LED headlamp with unique-looking LED DRLs placed inside the assembly. While the headlamp is LED, indicators are traditional halogen units.

The fuel tank on the new Raider sports a fairly muscular appearance with a black stripe running in the middle, contributing to its sporty appearance. Furthermore, there are split seats and LED tail lamps at the back, to woo its target audience. One of the key highlights of the bike includes its reverse-lit digital display which is new for its segment. It is capable of displaying all the necessary information in a clear and readable format.

The Raider also comes with an optional 5-inch TFT cluster with TVS SMART XONNECT variant, which offers Bluetooth Connectivity and Voice Assist.

Part of its hardware kit includes front telescopic forks, a rear monoshock, front disc brake, 17-inch alloy wheels and split seats. The braking on the bike is backed up by the safety net of CBS.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 124 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that delivers 11.32 PS and around 11.2 Nm of torque. The transmission includes a 5-speed unit. It is also the first motorcycle in the segment to come with Riding Modes - Eco and Power.

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor Company has long recognised Gen Z as a key consumer cohort. Some of the favorite brands of Gen Z come from our stable, like in EV – TVS iQUBE and the TVS Racing born TVS Apache series and TVS NTORQ 125. We will again seize their imagination with the TVS Raider and its Naked Street Styling, best-in-class Acceleration with Ride Modes and mono-shock-based ride-handling together with the TVS intelliGO and ETFi led mileage performance."

TVS Raider has been made available in Drum and Disc variant. It will come in a colour selection options of Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.