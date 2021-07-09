2021 Aprilia GPR250R fully-faired motorcycle revealed

Aprilia has introduced the new 2021 GPR250R fully-faired motorcycle at the Xi’an Auto Expo in China. The motorcycle has been updated with a slew of major changes inside out. It continues to rival the likes of KTM RC 390, and the Yamaha YZF-R3 supersport bikes.

On the outside, the motorcycle features a fairly sharper body with revamped panels for refreshed looks. From some angles, the bike appears to have taken inspiration from the bigger RSV4 sibling.

It sports a sharper three-piece headlamp with air intakes and winglet-like panels. Among the revamped features list include its semi-digital instrument cluster with a new colour TFT display.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 27.5bhp of power and 21.5Nm of torque. The engine comes fitted with a six-speed transmission. It also gets a slipper clutch. With the latest change, the overall power output has been upped marginally.

The bike features a perimeter frame and rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends. For suspension, the motorcycle uses an upside-down front fork paired with a monoshock at the rear. The safety kit on the motorcycle includes a dual-channel ABS setup.

Its India launch is highly unlikely at the moment, as Piaggio has confirmed to launch bigger capacity sub-400cc models for the country.

Meanwhile, Aprilia is also gearing up for the official reveal of the Tuareg 660 that is likely to make its world debut sometime later this year.