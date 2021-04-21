Shanghai Auto Show 2021 in pics: Shiny, glitzy cars strike a pose 13 Photos . Updated: 21 Apr 2021, 01:17 PM IST HT Auto Desk From local to global players, automakers display their best and latest offerings at the Shanghai Auto Show in a bid to woo customers in the world's largest auto market. 1/13The Shanghai Auto Show 2021 has opened its doors to the public from April 21 and will continue to exhibit innovative vehicles from automakers till April 28. Carmakers are looking at China, the biggest auto market by sales volume, to propel a revival in demand and reverse multibillion-dollar losses. (AP) 2/13Models pose for photos with the latest cars from Chinese auto brand Ora at the Auto Show. (AP) 3/13A promoter stands near a concept car for Chinese luxury auto brand Hongqi. which is China’s oldest automotive manufacturer. (AP) 4/13Visitors look at the latest cars on display at the Peugeot booth while a promoter stands next to a vehicle. (AP) 5/13Visitors try out a concept vehicle at the Mercedes-Benz booth. While some steep inside the concept car to experience its ambience, some look at it from outside. (AP) 6/13The Electra concept car from Buick has been put on display. Visitors look at the concept vehicle at the Buick booth. (AP) 7/13A worker cleans the surface of a car from Chinese luxury auto brand Hongqi's L-Concept vehicle. The concept car comes in a three-seat format without a steering wheel. (AP) 8/13The latest electric car from Volkswagen, the ID.6 X, has been put on display at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021. A visitor can be seen sitting inside the car to check it out. (AP) 9/13A visitor looks at the BMW Vision Next concept car displayed at the BMW booth. He can be seen clicking pictures of the concept vehicle. (AP) 10/13NIO has displayed its eve concept car at the Auto Show, A female visitor can be seen clicking pictures of the concept vehicle that seems to have huge interior seating space. (AP) 11/13Visitors check out vehicles displayed at the Tesla booth during the Shanghai Auto Show. (AP) 12/13Attendees examine the latest car from Ford, the GT first edition. One of the visitors can also be seen clicking pictures of the Ford car. (AP) 13/13A Geely Xingyue Coupe SUV is seen displayed at the auto show. (REUTERS)