2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: First ride in pics
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 uses an oil-cooled engine that produces 26.13 bhp and 22 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is the fully faired version of the Gixxer 250. The motorcycle was recently updated for 2023.
The manufacutrer made the motorcycle OBD2 compliant and E20 fuel ready. This was done by using a new exhaust cover and a new ECU.
The manufacturer also added Suzuki Ride Connect Bluetooth connectivity which works surprisingly well. The instrument cluster can show missed calls, messages and even turn-by-turn navigation.
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹6 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹7.46 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Braking duties are performed by disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. The front brake lacks initial bite whereas the rear one's ABS engages too soon.
The engine on duty is a 249 cc, oil-cooled unit that produces 26.13 bhp and 22.2 Nm. The engine is rev happy and the torque comes in top-end of the rev range.
The gearbox is a 6-speed unit that works well most of the time. However, finding neutral can be a bit difficult and it some times goes into false neutral as well.
There are some mild vibrations that start to creep in on the fuel tank and handlebar as the rev climbs. As long as the revs are above 3,000 rpm, the engine pulls cleanly.
It can even hold cruising speeds without any major vibrations in sixth gear. So, if the person is comfortable with the slighly commited riding triangle, he or she can even cruise on the Gixxer SF 250.
The highlight of the Gixxer SF 250 is the way it handles. It dips into the corner effortlessly and sticks to the line very well. Moreover, it responds to rider inputs without any hesitation.
The straight-line stability of the motorcycle is excellent. The front suspension is well damped but the rear one is a bit stiff. This and a hard seat means that some of the jolts are transferred to the rider.
The ergonomics are comfortable for a sports tourer. There are clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs. The small windscreen in the front does not offer much protection from the windblast.
Not once, the engine on the Gixxer SF 250 felt hot. This means that the rider should not feel heat from the engine in bumper-to-bumper traffic.
First Published Date: 19 Jun 2023, 15:46 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now