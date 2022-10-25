HT Auto
In pics: TVS Ronin 225 takes the fight to Royal Enfield Hunter 350

TVS Ronin produces 20 bhp and 19 Nm from its 225 cc oil-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2022, 15:24 PM
TVS Ronin 225 is the latest motorcycle from the brand.
1/10
The design of the TVS Ronin is a mix of several different motorcycle designs.
2/10
The riding triangle of the Ronin 225 is of a cruiser so the handlebar is wide and foot pegs are forward-set.
3/10
TVS Ronin gets a digital instrument cluster that is bright and shows vital information.
4/10
The exhaust of TVS Ronin 225 has a nice burbling note to it.
5/10
Up-front, TVS Ronin 225 uses a T-shaped LED DRL and golden coloured forks.
6/10
At the rear of the TVS Ronin 225, there is a slim LED tail lamp and a block-pattern tyre.
7/10
TVS is using slim LED turn indicators and a circular LED headlamp for the Ronin 225.
8/10
Ronin 225 does have a decent road presence.
9/10
The engine on Ronin 225 has loads of low-end grunt.
10/10
First Published Date: 25 Oct 2022, 15:24 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Ronin 225 TVS
