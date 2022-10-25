In pics: TVS Ronin 225 takes the fight to Royal Enfield Hunter 350
TVS Ronin produces 20 bhp and 19 Nm from its 225 cc oil-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
TVS Ronin 225 is the latest motorcycle from the brand.
The design of the TVS Ronin is a mix of several different motorcycle designs.
The riding triangle of the Ronin 225 is of a cruiser so the handlebar is wide and foot pegs are forward-set.
TVS Ronin gets a digital instrument cluster that is bright and shows vital information.
The exhaust of TVS Ronin 225 has a nice burbling note to it.
Up-front, TVS Ronin 225 uses a T-shaped LED DRL and golden coloured forks.
At the rear of the TVS Ronin 225, there is a slim LED tail lamp and a block-pattern tyre.
TVS is using slim LED turn indicators and a circular LED headlamp for the Ronin 225.
Ronin 225 does have a decent road presence.
The engine on Ronin 225 has loads of low-end grunt.
First Published Date: 25 Oct 2022, 15:24 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Ronin 225 TVS
