In Pics: Triumph Street Twin EC1 makes way to the Indian market 5 Photos . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 04:05 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5Along with the new Gold Line and Special Edition Rocket 3 models, Triumph Motorcycles India has also launched the new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition bike. 2/5Triumph Street Twin EC1 has been priced at ₹8.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available for purchase only for one year. 3/5The new EC1 Special Edition bike comes with a unique custom-inspired scheme featuring a Matte Aluminium Silver and Matte Silver Ice fuel tank with hand-painted silver coach lining, dedicated new EC1 graphics, and the Triumph badge. 4/5The updates on the new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition motorcycle will only be limited to the exterior styling, while mechanicals remains the same. 5/5Some of the key electronic rider aids on the special edition retro classic motorcycle include ABS, switchable Traction Control System (TCS), as well as two riding modes (Rain and Road).