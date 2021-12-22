Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: Triumph Street Twin EC1 makes way to the Indian market

In Pics: Triumph Street Twin EC1 makes way to the Indian market

5 Photos . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 04:05 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Along with the new Gold Line and Special Edition Rocket 3 models, Triumph Motorcycles India has also launched the new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition bike.
Triumph Street Twin EC1 has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available for purchase only for one year.
The new EC1 Special Edition bike comes with a unique custom-inspired scheme featuring a Matte Aluminium Silver and Matte Silver Ice fuel tank with hand-painted silver coach lining, dedicated new EC1 graphics, and the Triumph badge.
The updates on the new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition motorcycle will only be limited to the exterior styling, while mechanicals remains the same.
Some of the key electronic rider aids on the special edition retro classic motorcycle include ABS, switchable Traction Control System (TCS), as well as two riding modes (Rain and Road).
