In pics: This is the most-expensive Ferrari ever auctioned. Just guess the price
The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO fetched a record high price even though expectations were for it to manage an even higher price.
A 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO recently became the most-expensive Ferrari model at any auction ever. It commanded an auction price of $51.7 million at an event organized by RM Sotheby in New York City.
The bidding for the Ferrari 250 GTO was started at $34 million and the hammer came down on a final bid price of $47 million. In addition, there is a 10 per cent buyer's premium.
While the new owner of the Ferrari GTO has not been revealed, this particular unit was previously owned by Ohio-based collector Jim Jaeger for over four decades.
What makes this particular Ferrari truly unique is that it is the only Ferrari GTO to have ever been equipped with a four-litre engine.
Although a record bid for a Ferrari, it was expected that this unit would command an even higher bid. It nonetheless did better the previous bid record for a Ferrari which was back in 2018 when a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that fetched $48.4 million.
First Published Date: 15 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM IST
TAGS: Ferrari GTO Ferrari RM Sotheby
