In pics: The curious case of a Mercedes EQS hanging over a tennis court 4 Photos . Updated: 07 Jun 2021, 12:34 PM IST HT Auto Desk The winner of the 42nd MercedesCup tennis tournament will get the Mercedes EQS all-electric sedan.The tournament will be held at Stuttgart’s TC Weissenhof. 1/4As the 42nd MercedesCup tennis tournament returns this year, the prize meant for the winner draws some limelight. The winner of the tournament, to be held from June 7 to 13, will get an all-new Mercedes EQS, the first all-electric sedan from the luxury automaker. (Daimler) 2/4The electric vehicle is seen dangling over the Stuttgart tennis court before the beginning of the tournament. The German luxury automaker said that EQS will be an eye-catcher at Stuttgart’s Weissenhof. (Daimler) 3/4Coming from the Mercedes-EQ range, the electric sedan has a range of 770 kilometres and an output of up to 385 kW. It will have two versions -- Mercedes EQS 450 with 333 hp and the Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC with 523 hp with an all-wheel-drive system. (Daimler) 4/4The MBUX Hyperscreen is one of the highlights of the EV. The large, curved screen spans almost the entire width from left to right and the AI with adaptive software can be made more personalised as per the user's preference. (Daimler)