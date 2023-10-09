In pics: The best of the best from Geneva International Motor Show
The Geneva International Motor Show in Doha brings together a number of global automotive brands on one common platform.
The Geneva International Motor Show is taking place in Doha and it is for the time in its 108-year history that it is being hosted outside of Switzerland. There is a massive buzz as a long list of global brands have descended in the desert city to showcase the best models and technology each has on offer. Take a look…
Attendees inspect a McLaren 750S supercar on the opening day of the Geneva International Motor Show in Doha. The 750s is the most powerful and lightest series production McLaren supercar ever.
A Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX ultra long-range electric vehicle concept is also on display the Geneva International Motor Show. This here is a concept that boasts of a mammoth 621-km range while also offering around 200 hp.
Whoever said that only Germans can boast of making powerful cars has not checked out the Entop Mada 9 supercar from Afghanistan. On display at the Geneva International Motor Show, the Entop Mada 9 has been designed by a team of 30 Afghan engineers. Although the specs have not been revealed, it is quite a sight to behold.
The Silk-FAW S9 hybrid hypercar has been getting a lot of eyeballs as well. This here is a product from the joint benture between China-based FAW Group and Italy-based FAW. The hypercar itself claims to go from 0 to 100 kmph in under two seconds and claims to offer around 1,400 hp.
The Audi SQ8 SUV made its world premiere at the Geneva International Motor Show. The SQ8 boasts of the same 500bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 found in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo.
A Porsche Mission X concept electric hypercar is also seen at the Geneva International Motor Show. Presented for the first time to the world in June of this year, the Porsche Mission X will eventually become a successor to the Porsche 918 Spyder.
Kia has also showcased its EV9 flagship electric SUV at the Geneva International Motor Show.
An Audi F1 car on display at the event.
First Published Date: 09 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST
