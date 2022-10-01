In pics: Tata Tiago EV is the most affordable EV you can buy
Tata Tiago EV will be offered in two battery sizes. The claimed range is 250 km for the smaller battery pack and 315 km for the larger battery pack.
There are blue accents around the AC vents inside the cabin.
There are tri-arrow elements in the lower-half of the bumper. The humanity line is also finished in blue.
On the sides, there are new 14-inch wheel covers. The ORVMs and door handles are finished in piano-black.
Below the infotainment system, there are buttons to control the level of regenerative braking, open the charging port, electric release for the tailgate etc.
The headlamp and tail lamp setup on the Tiago EV are the same as the Tiago. Tata Motors have added some EV badges to signify that Tiago EV is an electric vehicle.
The gear lever has been replaced with a rotary dial through which the rider can also change the driving mode.
The Tiago EV will be offered in five colour options.
The infotainment system is the same Harman-sourced that is doing duty on other Tata models as well.
The instrument cluster has been updated to show EV-related information such as range, battery percentage, charging status, regeneration etc.
Tata has added cruise control and premium leatherette seats to the Tiago EV.
First Published Date: 01 Oct 2022, 11:08 AM IST
