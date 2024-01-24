HT Auto
In pics: Tata Punch EV aims to be the over-achiever in the family

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM
Tata Punch EV is the latest electric car from the Indian manufacturer and is the second SUV powered by battery in the product portfolio of the company
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV has been officially launched in India is the fourth all-electric model and the second all-electric SUV from the Indian manufacturer.
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
Punch EV is based on an entirely new platform which will serve as the base for upcoming EVs from Tata Motors.
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
The face of the Punch EV is significantly different from that of the Punch ICE or internal combustion engine version (left). This EV is also the first EV from Tata to have a charging socket at the front instead of on the side.
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
The DRL light signature, the projector head light and fog lamp housing as well as the bumper on the Punch EV have all been reworked entirely.
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
From the side and back though, the Punch EV is a near identical reflection of the Punch, barring the alloy design ont the 16-inch wheels.
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
Plenty of feature additions make their way into the Punch EV. Semi-leatherette seats, ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch main display and a light-coloured theme all around are some of the highlights inside this car.
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
The steering wheel, complete with the illiminated Tata logo, has been taken forward from Nexon and so has the jewelled drive dial on the center console. There is also an all-digital driver display here.
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
Space for rear-seat passengers inside the Punch EV remains a concern because of how limited it is. There are also no AC vents or phone charging options here.
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
The cargo area in the Punch EV is adequate and large suitcases can be piled on top of one, thanks to the depth available. Not having a spare wheel helps too.
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
Tata Punch EV
A respectable approach angle and a high ground clearance further help Punch EV boast of decent off-road credentials.
Tata Punch EV
Punch EV
Priced between 11 lakh and 14.50 lakh before taxes kick in, the Punch EV is offered across five broad variants and with multiple body colour options.
Punch EV
First Published Date: 24 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST
TAGS: Punch EV Tata Motors Tata Punch EV

