In pics: Royal Enfield Classic 500 modified with vintage elements
Royal Enfield Classic 500 has been named Allura. It is customized by Eimor Customs. There are no mechanical updates apart from the new exhaust.
Eimor Customs has customized a 2013 Royal Enfield Classic 500.
They call it Allura and is customized to have a vintage look.
The motorcycle now gets a rider seat and the pillion seat with spring-type arrangement.
There are new tail lamp and turn indicators as well.
The front headlamp has also been replaced with a new smaller unit that gets a grille.
Apart from the fuel tank, the motorcycle is finished in matte jet black.
There are new grips on offer as well.
Overall the motorcycle now has a vintage look as compared to the regular Desert Storm Classic 500.
The stock spoked wheels have been replaced with 16-inch ones.
The client wanted to not only reduce the height but also to give the bike a rebirth, a new look and feel.
The ignition has been shifted to the oval box on the right side.
The fuel tank gets a glossy paint scheme with gold leaf work.
There is a small plack that says for whom the motorcycle was customized for.
First Published Date: 04 Feb 2023, 17:50 PM IST
