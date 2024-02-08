In pics: Porsche Taycan facelift comes with an updated design and improved range

4/5

The new Porsche Taycan facelift benefits from a new electric motor fitted to the rear axle that is capable of churning out an additional power output of up to 105 bhp. The new Porsche Taycan comes available in two different battery pack options, which are an 89 kWh and a 105 kWh unit. The facelifted model claims to offer an improved range of up to 678 km on a single charge for the top-spec version.