In pics: Porsche Taycan facelift comes with an updated design and improved range
Porsche Taycan facelift comes with minor design tweaks at exterior and inside the cabin, while on the powertrain front, the EV has received some signi
...
Porsche has taken the wrap off its updated Taycan EV, which comes available in three different variants: Standard, Cross Turismo, and Sport Turismo. All three variants come with a host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin, while the most significant changes have been made in the powertrain segment.
The Porsche Taycan facelift carries most of the design elements from the 2019 model. However, it features matrix LED headlamps, redesigned front and rear bumper, revised air intakes, tweaked tail lamps, and aero-designed alloy wheels. Altogether, these cosmetic updates enhance the electric performance car's visual appeal and make it distinctve from the outgoing pre-facelift model.
Inside the cabin, the newly unwrapped Porsche Taycan facelift continues to offer a feature-packed cabin just like the pre-facelift model. It comes with an updated digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a third screen for the front passenger. Adding more appeal to the EV are two new leather-free seat upholstery options.
The new Porsche Taycan facelift benefits from a new electric motor fitted to the rear axle that is capable of churning out an additional power output of up to 105 bhp. The new Porsche Taycan comes available in two different battery pack options, which are an 89 kWh and a 105 kWh unit. The facelifted model claims to offer an improved range of up to 678 km on a single charge for the top-spec version.
Porsche Taycan is already available in India as one of the key model in the luxury electric cars on sale in the country. The German performance car manufacturer is expected to bring the updated Taycan facelift in the country in coming months. However, Porsche has not revealed when it would bring the EV in India.
First Published Date: 08 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST
