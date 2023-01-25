In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
At Festival of Dreams, Porsche showcased its line-up. They also showcased the 718 Cayman GT4 RS for the first time.
Porsche has showcased several of their vehicles at the Festival of Dreams.
There was a 718 Spyder in a nice shade of silver. The 718 is a sports car that sits below the 911.
The Panamera was also present at the event. It wash showcased in its Turbo S avatar.
The design of the 911 is timeless. Porsche has retained the design elements of the 911 for many years.
Porsche also showcased several generations of the 911.
The Cabriolet version of the 911 Carrera S was also present at the event in a bright red shade.
Porsche also showcased previous generations of the 911 that are now discontinued.
There was also a 997 generation of 911 Turbo S in a nice blue shade with blacked-out elements.
Porsche also showcased the GT3 RS version of the 911.
The Taycan is the first EV from Porsche and it has been doing pretty well.
Then there is the Taycan Turbo S which is a sportier version of the Taycan.
The Cayenne is the flagship SUV of Porsche.
First Published Date: 25 Jan 2023, 18:00 PM IST
