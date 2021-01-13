Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Porsche launches Boxster 25 Years anniversary edition

In pics: Porsche launches Boxster 25 Years anniversary edition

6 Photos . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 02:11 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Only 1,250 units of the special edition Boxster 25 Years will be produced worldwide.
  • The anniversary edition has a top speed of 293 km/h and can sprint from zero to 100 km/h in four seconds.
Porsche has introduced the Boxster 25 Years, an anniversary edition marking 25 years of the roadster family. The car is based on the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and takes styling cues from the original Boxster concept.
The special edition car comes in GT Silver Metallic body paint with contrasting Neodyme colour - a copper-like shimmering brown, used for detailing on the front apron, the side air intakes with mono bar, on the lettering and the two-tone 20-inch alloy wheels.
The interior is done in Bordeaux leather with a red fabric convertible top that bears embossed Boxster 25 lettering. The new model's cabin features an aluminium package, 14-way electrically adjustable sports seats, door sill trims with 'Boxster 25' lettering and heated GT multifunction sports leather steering wheel.
Other standard features on the list include Active Suspension Management sports suspension (PASM), which is 10 millimetres lower, and Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical limited-slip differential.
The special edition is powered by a 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine with 294 kW (400 PS). It is being offering with a manual six-speed transmission and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
These features combine to offer a remarkable ride experience and dynamic handling. The Boxster 25 Years has been made available to order and will roll into Porsche dealerships from the end of March 2021.
