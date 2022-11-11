HT Auto
In pics: Motorcycles unveiled at 2022 EICMA: Super Meteor to Suzuki V-Strom

At EICMA several two-wheeler manufacturers unveiled their new motorcycles. Here are some of them. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Nov 2022, 15:29 PM
Suzuki unveiled a new naked motorcycle called GSX-8S. It uses the new 776 cc engine that is shared with the V-Strom 800DE.
Kawasaki has unveiled new electric motorcycles that will launch in 2023. They are equivalent to a 125-cc petrol-powered motorcycle.
Suzuki unveiled the V-Strom 800DE. It sits between the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 650.
Kawasaki updated the H2 SX which is a more touring friendly version of the H2 Sports bike.
Honda EM1 e has a range of up to 40 km on a single charge. It has a swappable battery.
Honda Transalp is the new ADV and it shares its engine with CB750 Hornet. So, it is a 755cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin.
Royal Enfield unveiled the Super Meteor 650 at the EICMA 2022. It is the cruiser based on the 650 cc engine from the 650 Twins.
First Published Date: 11 Nov 2022, 15:29 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki electric vehicles Suzuki GSX-8S Adventure tourer V-Strom electric scooters Honda EM1 e Honda H2 Transalp Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
