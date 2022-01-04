In pics: Mercedes Vision EQXX promises 1,000 km range on a single charge 9 Photos . Updated: 04 Jan 2022, 09:29 AM IST HT Auto Desk 1/9Mercedes Vision EQXX concept previews an upcoming suave looking electric coupe that is expected to enter production sometime in 2022. 2/9Mercedes Vision EQXX concept comes with a svelte design that is highly aerodynamic and sporty. 3/9The electroic concept coupe gets sleek LED headlamps, large alloy wheels, flared fenders, a nicely curved coupe roofline, sleek black lower body cladding etc. 4/9Mercedes Vision EQXX concept gets a sleek LED taillight expanding the whole width of the car. Also, there is a rear diffuser that gives a sporty and muscular stance to the luxury coupe. 5/9The concept electric coupe gets unusual wheel design, that ditches the conventional appearance. Sitting under the flared wheelarches, the concept car gets a large disc like appearance. 6/9The dark blue theme inside the cabin points out to the car's electric character. The dashboard looks minimalist and digitized at the same time with an integrated large display that acts as instrument display and an infotainment screen as well. 7/9The car gets a spacious feel with the overall interior design and layout. Four seats and the features offer plush luxury to the occupants. 8/9Mercedes-Benz claims this car can run up to 1,000 km on a single full charge, which is far superior to previous electric vehicles. 9/9The concept's battery uses 900V technology, but it is 50 per cent smaller in size and 30 per cent lighter than the EQS 450+'s battery. Also, the roof gets ultra-thin solar panels that can travel 25 kms on its own.