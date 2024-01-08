HT Auto
In Pics: Mercedes Benz Gls Facelift Kickstarts India Journey With Fresh Styling

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift kickstarts India journey with fresh styling

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Jan 2024, 17:06 PM
  • The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift comes with a wide range of design and feature updates enhancing its visual appeal further.
2024 Mercedes-Benz facelift
1/7
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz facelift has finally made its India debut on 8th January after making its global debut previously in early 2023. The flagship Mercedes-Benz luxury SUV comes with a host of updates on design and feature front, while the powertrain too received a touch of electrification.
2024 Mercedes-Benz facelift
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz facelift has finally made its India debut on 8th January after making its global debut previously in early 2023. The flagship Mercedes-Benz luxury SUV comes with a host of updates on design and feature front, while the powertrain too received a touch of electrification.
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift
2/7
The front profile of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift has been updated significantly with redesigned LED headlamps, which flank the large and bold-looking front grille that sports four thick horizontal slats. The front bumper too has been revamped significantly with chrome trim surrounding the lower air intake and large black air dams at both ends.
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift
The front profile of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift has been updated significantly with redesigned LED headlamps, which flank the large and bold-looking front grille that sports four thick horizontal slats. The front bumper too has been revamped significantly with chrome trim surrounding the lower air intake and large black air dams at both ends.
Mercedes-Benz GLS
3/7
The new Mercedes-Benz GLS is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, namely GLS 450 and GLS 450d, which come priced at 1.32 crore and 1.37 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV looks similar to the outgoing model as the side and rear profile of the new GLS remain almost unchanged.
Mercedes-Benz GLS
The new Mercedes-Benz GLS is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, namely GLS 450 and GLS 450d, which come priced at 1.32 crore and 1.37 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV looks similar to the outgoing model as the side and rear profile of the new GLS remain almost unchanged.

Mercedes-Benz GLS
4/7
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS comes with a host of updates inside its plush cabin as well. The first most notable one among them is the upgraded MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, which combines the large touchscreen infotainment system and the instrument cluster. The upholstery has been updated as well.
Mercedes-Benz GLS
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS comes with a host of updates inside its plush cabin as well. The first most notable one among them is the upgraded MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, which combines the large touchscreen infotainment system and the instrument cluster. The upholstery has been updated as well.
Mercedes-Benz GLS
5/7
Besides these changes, the car gets wireless smartphone charger at the front and back as well. Apart from these, the Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift is majorly unchanged inside its cabin. However, the updated upholstery takes the premiumness of the cabin a few notches up.
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Besides these changes, the car gets wireless smartphone charger at the front and back as well. Apart from these, the Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift is majorly unchanged inside its cabin. However, the updated upholstery takes the premiumness of the cabin a few notches up.
Mercedes-Benz GLS
6/7
The rear occupants too get dedicated tablets for rear seat entertainment connected to the MBUX system of the car. The MBUX of the GLS gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The rear seat occupants get a touch panel for controlling a wide variety of functions and features.
Mercedes-Benz GLS
The rear occupants too get dedicated tablets for rear seat entertainment connected to the MBUX system of the car. The MBUX of the GLS gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The rear seat occupants get a touch panel for controlling a wide variety of functions and features.
Mercedes-Benz GLS
7/7
Powertrain options for the new GLS include a petrol engine and a diesel motor as well, which come combined with a 48V mild-hybrid technology that can churn out 20 bhp power and 200 Nm torque alone. Transmision duty for the SUV is performed by a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Powertrain options for the new GLS include a petrol engine and a diesel motor as well, which come combined with a 48V mild-hybrid technology that can churn out 20 bhp power and 200 Nm torque alone. Transmision duty for the SUV is performed by a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS Luxury car

