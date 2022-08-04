HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Mclaren Artura Trophy Race Car

In pics: McLaren Artura Trophy race car

McLaren Artura Trophy is based on Artura GT4 but does not follow Balance of Power regulations.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2022, 08:59 AM
The Artura Trophy is faster around the laps, the lap times are now closer to the GT3 spec cars.
1/4
The Artura Trophy is faster around the laps, the lap times are now closer to the GT3 spec cars.
The Artura Trophy is faster around the laps, the lap times are now closer to the GT3 spec cars.
The Artura Trophy is faster around the laps, the lap times are now closer to the GT3 spec cars.
The main improvement made to the Artura Trophy comes from the increase in power and downforce. 
2/4
The main improvement made to the Artura Trophy comes from the increase in power and downforce. 
The main improvement made to the Artura Trophy comes from the increase in power and downforce. 
The main improvement made to the Artura Trophy comes from the increase in power and downforce. 
Artura Trophy uses the same architecture and engine as the road-going version of Artura. However, the manufacturer has ditched the hybrid system.
3/4
Artura Trophy uses the same architecture and engine as the road-going version of Artura. However, the manufacturer has ditched the hybrid system.
Artura Trophy uses the same architecture and engine as the road-going version of Artura. However, the manufacturer has ditched the hybrid system.
Artura Trophy uses the same architecture and engine as the road-going version of Artura. However, the manufacturer has ditched the hybrid system.
The aerodynamics are enhanced by a new front splitter, side wings on the bumper, rear diffuser and a new swan-neck rear wing.
4/4
The aerodynamics are enhanced by a new front splitter, side wings on the bumper, rear diffuser and a new swan-neck rear wing.
The aerodynamics are enhanced by a new front splitter, side wings on the bumper, rear diffuser and a new swan-neck rear wing.
The aerodynamics are enhanced by a new front splitter, side wings on the bumper, rear diffuser and a new swan-neck rear wing.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mclaren 720s (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren 720s
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹4.65 - 5.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
 
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 04 Aug 2022, 08:59 AM IST
TAGS: McLaren McLaren Artura McLaren Artura Trophy Artura Trophy
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo: A BMW i4 electric vehicle is seen at the BMW plant in Munich, Germany.
BMW prepares to wade through troubled waters battered by inflation
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
ADAS is a key step towards autonomous driving technology.
Automakers should use uniform names for ADAS, demand consumer groups

Trending this Week

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra's new electric SUVs to get Sport mode, enhanced features inside
Mahindra's new electric SUVs to get Sport mode, enhanced features inside
BMW sees volatile 2022 with chips and energy squeeze in focus
BMW sees volatile 2022 with chips and energy squeeze in focus
Ceat launches tyres for electric two-wheelers
Ceat launches tyres for electric two-wheelers
This just-launched electric auto charges to full in 15 mins. Conditions apply
This just-launched electric auto charges to full in 15 mins. Conditions apply
2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs
2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city