In pics: McLaren Artura Trophy race car
McLaren Artura Trophy is based on Artura GT4 but does not follow Balance of Power regulations.
The Artura Trophy is faster around the laps, the lap times are now closer to the GT3 spec cars.
The main improvement made to the Artura Trophy comes from the increase in power and downforce.
Artura Trophy uses the same architecture and engine as the road-going version of Artura. However, the manufacturer has ditched the hybrid system.
The aerodynamics are enhanced by a new front splitter, side wings on the bumper, rear diffuser and a new swan-neck rear wing.
First Published Date: 04 Aug 2022, 08:59 AM IST
