In pics: Maserati MC20 cabriolet teased ahead of the global unveiling 8 Photos . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 08:12 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/8Maserati MC20 Cabriolet will be the convertible variant of the standard MC20 coupe that is open for booking and likely to come to India in 2022. 2/8Maserati MC20 Cabriolet comes with a similar face as its coupe sibling. It carries sharp swept back LED headlamps with integrated dual LED daytime running lights, a large grille and air intakes. 3/8From the side profile as well, MC 20 Cabriolet looks identical to the MC20 coupe. 4/8The Maserati MC20 will come with a retractable hardtop instead of a fabric roof. 5/8Maserati MC20 convertible will be the brand's first cabriolet since the Italian luxury car brand discontinued GranCabrio in 2020. 6/8Maserati MC20 convertible will be slightly heavier than the hardtop variant. 7/8Maserati MC20 Cabriolet will be powered by the same engine as the coupe, a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 motor that generates 630 hp of power and 730 Nm of torque. 8/8Maserati MC20 Cabriolet will compete with rival like Ferrari F8 Spider.