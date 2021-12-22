Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Maserati MC20 cabriolet teased ahead of the global unveiling

In pics: Maserati MC20 cabriolet teased ahead of the global unveiling

8 Photos . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 08:12 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Maserati MC20 Cabriolet will be the convertible variant of the standard MC20 coupe that is open for booking and likely to come to India in 2022.
Maserati MC20 Cabriolet comes with a similar face as its coupe sibling. It carries sharp swept back LED headlamps with integrated dual LED daytime running lights, a large grille and air intakes.
From the side profile as well, MC 20 Cabriolet looks identical to the MC20 coupe.
The Maserati MC20 will come with a retractable hardtop instead of a fabric roof.
Maserati MC20 convertible will be the brand's first cabriolet since the Italian luxury car brand discontinued GranCabrio in 2020.
Maserati MC20 convertible will be slightly heavier than the hardtop variant.
Maserati MC20 Cabriolet will be powered by the same engine as the coupe, a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 motor that generates 630 hp of power and 730 Nm of torque.
Maserati MC20 Cabriolet will compete with rival like Ferrari F8 Spider.
