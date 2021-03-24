In pics: Lamborghini Urus fires into record books with 298 kmph speed on ice 5 Photos . Updated: 24 Mar 2021, 02:26 PM IST HT Auto Desk It was the first time that the Italians were participating in this particular event but the Lamborghini Urus looked like it had been setting the ice on fire for long. 1/5The first and only SUV from Lamborghini, the Urus, recently shattered speed records by hitting 185 miles per hour (298 kmph) at the Days of Speed event organized on the icy lake of Lake Baikal in Russia. 2/5With 18-time Days of Speed Russian record-holder Andrey Leontyev in the control seat, the Urus fired much like a bullet and without much regard for the slippery track. 3/5While a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine developing 650 hp and having 850 Nm of torque does help, the Urus showcased controlled yet impressive performance despite reduced traction. 4/5Urus is one of the fastest SUVs anywhere in the world and can hit 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 305 kmph and in fact, had hit 302 kmph during the practice runs before the main event of Days of Speed. 5/5The icy road and strong winds were a big challenge for the participating cars and drivers because here, piercing forward wasn't just about pressing the throttle as hard as one could.