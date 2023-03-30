In pics: Lamborghini Revuelto replaces Aventador, gets 1,000 hp
Lamborghini Revuelto is the successor to the Aventador. The Revuelto gets a plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, Lamborghini has decided to retain its iconic V12.
Lamborghini Revuelto is the new flagship supercar from the brand. It replaces the Aventador in the line-up.
Lamborghini Revuelto has an all-new exterior, interior, chassis and the powertrain.
Speaking of the powertrain, it is an all-new 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that is mated to a plug-in hybrid system.
The engine itself produces 813 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 725 Nm at 6,750 rpm. It has a screaming redline of 9,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a new 8-speed DCT unit that is mounted transversely.
Being a PHEV, there are three electric motors and a battery pack. Two electric motors are placed on the front axle whereas a single motor sits on the gearbox at the rear.
This means that the Lamborghini Revuelto is an all-wheel drive vehicle. What is interesting is that it does not have a traditional reverse gear. Instead, the front motors help in reversing the vehicle.
The battery pack has a capacity of 3.8 kWh battery pack which is positioned between the centre console. The battery pack can be charged up to an electric current of 7 kW and takes just 30 minutes to fully charge. The V12 engine can charge that battery pack in just six minutes.
The total power output stands at 1,015 hp. Lamborghini Revuelto has a top speed of over 350 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds.
The design is still of a typical Lamborghini. So, it has a low-slung design with a lot of cuts and creases. There are a lot of Y elements on the exterior. For instance, the LED Daytime Running Lamps, alloy wheels, air intakes and LED tail lamps as well.
A thing that stands out is that there is no engine cover so anyone can just walk up to the vehicle and can watch that glorious V12.
The interior has also been redone. It gets a new multi-function steering wheel that can be used to control the drive modes of the vehicle. The interior also has ‘Y’ elements.
First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 10:57 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Revuelto
