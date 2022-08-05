In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, created for the driver
The Tecnica is the newest variant of the Huracan. It sits between Evo and STO version.
The Tecnica gets upgrades to the exahusts and a rear wing. The diffuser is also deeper when compared to the Huracan Evo.
The Huracan Tecnica gets the same 5.2-litre V10 engine. It produces 640 PS and 535 Nm. The gearbox is a 7-speed DCT unit that transfers the power to the rear wheels only.
The front fascia is inspired from the Sian supercar so it looks more aggressive.
Huracan Tecnica can hit a 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and 200 kmph in 9.1 seconds. It has a claimed top speed of 325 kmph.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
The Tecnica has better stability, higher downforce levels and drag has also been reduced.
First Published Date: 05 Aug 2022, 09:23 AM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS