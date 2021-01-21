Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: India's first Porsche Studio comes up in Delhi

In pics: India's first Porsche Studio comes up in Delhi

6 Photos . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 01:26 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Porsche India has decided to step up with its first Porsche Studio in India. It is among the 14 such Porsche studios in the world.
  • The Studio is based on a futuristic showroom concept, like a new brand space that goes beyond the traditional showroom format. It offers a bit more than just the car.
The Porsche showroom in Delhi's Connaught Place, which has stood there for some years now, has been transformed into a new kind of car buying experience. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
1/6The Porsche showroom in Delhi's Connaught Place, which has stood there for some years now, has been transformed into a new kind of car buying experience. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
The showroom has space enough to showcase two cars at a time. But if one is a Porsche fan, he can spend quality time being lost at the carmaker's history carefully framed across the showroom. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
2/6The showroom has space enough to showcase two cars at a time. But if one is a Porsche fan, he can spend quality time being lost at the carmaker's history carefully framed across the showroom. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
For the collectors, Porsche also offers a range of miniatures of some of its iconic models over the years, besides several memorabilia to dig in. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
3/6For the collectors, Porsche also offers a range of miniatures of some of its iconic models over the years, besides several memorabilia to dig in. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
The lifestyle boutique store links Porsche craftsmanship, aesthetics and urban lifestyle with a centre stage area and LED screens that will feature the latest Porsche models. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
4/6The lifestyle boutique store links Porsche craftsmanship, aesthetics and urban lifestyle with a centre stage area and LED screens that will feature the latest Porsche models. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
For the more serious buyers, there is a dedicated Configuration Lab and Trimming Area to customise their luxury sports car with inspiration provided by materials and large interactive screens on the Exclusive Manufaktur wall. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
5/6For the more serious buyers, there is a dedicated Configuration Lab and Trimming Area to customise their luxury sports car with inspiration provided by materials and large interactive screens on the Exclusive Manufaktur wall. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
The Porsche Studio is now open for public. However, due to health and safety protocols, visits for now, are only by pre-scheduled appointments. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
6/6The Porsche Studio is now open for public. However, due to health and safety protocols, visits for now, are only by pre-scheduled appointments. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
OTHER GALLERIES
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue