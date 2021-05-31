In pics: If Batman drove SUVs, he would perhaps have driven this BMW 5 Photos . Updated: 31 May 2021, 12:44 PM IST HT Auto Desk BMW Group India has launched X7 M50d Dark Shadow edition in the country at ₹2.02 crore. Only 500 editions of BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow have been made worldwide 1/5BMW Group India has officially launched X7 M50d Dark Shadow edition in the country at ₹2.02 crore (ex showroom). Just 500 units of the SUV have been made available worldwide, making it not just look menacing but also be quite an exclusive offering. 2/5The most striking feature is the BMW Individual special paint finish in Frozen Arctic Grey metallic. It is the first time ever that this body finish has been used in a BMW X model. It finds its way on the body columns, exterior mirror bases while there is a black chrome finish on the frame and the bars of the BMW kidney grille. 3/5The BMW SUV sits on 22-inch M light-alloy wheels in V-spoke design with a Jet-Black matt finish and fitted with mixed tyres. Power comes from a 2993 cc three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine which has an output of 400 hp and a maximum torque of 760 Nm. 4/5Transmission duties are handled by an eight speed steptronic sport automatic unit. The new BMW X7 M50d comes as standard with the M Sport differential and a model-specific chassis set-up. 5/5MW Individual Merino Full Leather upholstery comes in ‘night blue/black’ two-tone with contrasting seams, as does the BMW Individual roof liner in night blue with Alcantara finish. The upper part of instrument panel and door armrests are covered with Nappa leather in night blue. Black Merino Leather is used in the lower section of the instrument panel and on the front backrests.