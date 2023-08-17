HT Auto
In Pics: Hyundai Santa Fe Xrt Concept Is An Off Roading Beast

In pics: Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Concept is an off-roading beast

Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Concept comes with many off-road tweaks on the body such as chunkier tyres, lifted suspension and many off-road accessories.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2023, 13:37 PM
Hyundai Motor Company has introduced Santa Fe XRT Concept, which has been specifically designed for the needs of outdoor enthusiasts. It has been built to be able to tackle extreme terrains with confidence and ease, and offer versatile utility for various outdoor needs of customers.
Hyundai Motor Company has introduced Santa Fe XRT Concept, which has been specifically designed for the needs of outdoor enthusiasts. It has been built to be able to tackle extreme terrains with confidence and ease, and offer versatile utility for various outdoor needs of customers.
The XRT Concept comes with many off-road tweaks on the body such as chunkier tyres, lifted suspension and many off-road accessories. It looks more rugged and boxy than the standard Santa Fe as Hyundai goes big on its off-roading capabilities. 
The XRT Concept comes with many off-road tweaks on the body such as chunkier tyres, lifted suspension and many off-road accessories. It looks more rugged and boxy than the standard Santa Fe as Hyundai goes big on its off-roading capabilities. 
There are many underbody changes in the Santa Fe XRT Concept such as improved approach and departure angles. However, the OEM currently has no plans for the mass production of this concept.
There are many underbody changes in the Santa Fe XRT Concept such as improved approach and departure angles. However, the OEM currently has no plans for the mass production of this concept.

Outdoor accessories on the Sante Fe XRT Concept include beefed-up roof rack with a cargo carrier and a spare tyre as well as a ladder on the rear tailgate. There are cargo boxes mounted on the rearmost side windows of the XRT Concept, making it look similar to the Land Rover Defeneder.
Outdoor accessories on the Sante Fe XRT Concept include beefed-up roof rack with a cargo carrier and a spare tyre as well as a ladder on the rear tailgate. There are cargo boxes mounted on the rearmost side windows of the XRT Concept, making it look similar to the Land Rover Defeneder.
The Santa Fe XRT Concept is based on the 2024 Santa Fe, which gets a revamped design language for the fifth generation. The OEM has used ‘H’-shaped lighting elements which, which seems to be inspired from the Exter.
The Santa Fe XRT Concept is based on the 2024 Santa Fe, which gets a revamped design language for the fifth generation. The OEM has used 'H'-shaped lighting elements which, which seems to be inspired from the Exter.
At the rear, the tailgate is now quite wide with horizontally stacked LED tail lamps that also form an H. Santa Fe will be offered with multiple engine options in the global market. It is powered by a 2.5-litre turbocharged engine, a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, a 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid engine or a 1.6-litre turbocharged plug-in hybrid engine.
At the rear, the tailgate is now quite wide with horizontally stacked LED tail lamps that also form an H. Santa Fe will be offered with multiple engine options in the global market. It is powered by a 2.5-litre turbocharged engine, a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, a 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid engine or a 1.6-litre turbocharged plug-in hybrid engine.
Hyundai has not yet officially announced the launch of the new Santa Fe for the Indian market. The SUV was discontinued in India back in 2017.
Hyundai has not yet officially announced the launch of the new Santa Fe for the Indian market. The SUV was discontinued in India back in 2017.
TAGS: Hyundai Santa Fe

