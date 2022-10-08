In pics: Honda's first electric SUV Prologue to launch in 2024
Honda Prologue will sit above CR-V in the line-up. It will launch in 2024 but as of now, India launch is not confirmed.
Honda Prologue will have a wheelbase of 3094 mm and is about 203 mm longer and 127 mm wider than 2023 Honda CR-V.
The concept comes with 21-inch wheels and a panoramic sunroof.
The Prologue design features clean and simple “Neo-Rugged” exterior and interior styling/
Honda Prologue is manufacturer's first fully electric SUV. It will be launched in 2024.
First Published Date: 08 Oct 2022, 16:37 PM IST
