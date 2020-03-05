In pics: Honda launches Africa Twin Adventure Sports 2020 6 Photos . Updated: 05 Mar 2020, 06:16 PM IST HT Auto Desk Bookings for the new Africa Twin has commenced and... moreBookings for the new Africa Twin has commenced and the deliveries will begin in May. 1/6Honda has launched Africa Twin Adventure Sports 2020 in India. The prices start at ₹15.35 lakh and extend up to ₹16.10 lakh. 2/6Honda's new Africa Twin has a bigger engine of 1084 cc compared to the previous 998 cc. The engine has dropped 5 kgs of overall weight and delivers 12% more power and 11% more torque. 3/6The 2020 Africa Twin has a 6.5-inch multi-information display which comes with Apple CarPlay connectivity. 4/6The Africa Twin 2020 gets a 5-stage adjustable windscreen and heated grips. 5/6Africa Twin's rear gets a monoblock aluminium with Pro-Link (Showa gas-charged damper). Its overall seat height has also been lowered (ranging from 850 mm to 870 mm) for a more convenient riding position. 6/6At the front, the updated ADV bike gets Showa 45 mm cartridge-type inverted telescopic fork.