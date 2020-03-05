In pics: Honda launches Africa Twin Adventure Sports 2020

6 Photos . Updated: 05 Mar 2020, 06:16 PM IST HT Auto Desk

Bookings for the new Africa Twin has commenced and... more

Honda has launched Africa Twin Adventure Sports 2020 in India. The prices start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.35 lakh and extend up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.10 lakh.
1/6Honda has launched Africa Twin Adventure Sports 2020 in India. The prices start at 15.35 lakh and extend up to 16.10 lakh.
Honda's new Africa Twin has a bigger engine of 1084 cc compared to the previous 998 cc. The engine has dropped 5 kgs of overall weight and delivers 12% more power and 11% more torque.
2/6Honda's new Africa Twin has a bigger engine of 1084 cc compared to the previous 998 cc. The engine has dropped 5 kgs of overall weight and delivers 12% more power and 11% more torque.
The 2020 Africa Twin has a 6.5-inch multi-information display which comes with Apple CarPlay connectivity.
3/6The 2020 Africa Twin has a 6.5-inch multi-information display which comes with Apple CarPlay connectivity.
The Africa Twin 2020 gets a 5-stage adjustable windscreen and heated grips.
4/6The Africa Twin 2020 gets a 5-stage adjustable windscreen and heated grips.
Africa Twin's rear gets a monoblock aluminium with Pro-Link (Showa gas-charged damper). Its overall seat height has also been lowered (ranging from 850 mm to 870 mm) for a more convenient riding position.
5/6Africa Twin's rear gets a monoblock aluminium with Pro-Link (Showa gas-charged damper). Its overall seat height has also been lowered (ranging from 850 mm to 870 mm) for a more convenient riding position.
At the front, the updated ADV bike gets Showa 45 mm cartridge-type inverted telescopic fork.
6/6At the front, the updated ADV bike gets Showa 45 mm cartridge-type inverted telescopic fork.
OTHER GALLERIES

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue