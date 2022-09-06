In pics: Honda CB300F, the new naked streetfighter around the block
Honda has launched the CB300F in the Indian market. It is available in two variants and the price starts from ₹2.26 lakh (ex-showroom).
Honda CB300F also comes with a USB Type C charging socket and Honda Selectable Torque Control which is a traction control system.
Braking duties are done by disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also on offer.
At the side, there is a saree guard that is not as bad looking as other motorcycles. There is also a belly pan underneath the engine.
The fuel tank has a muscular design with tank shrouds. The seat has a split design and is quite wide.
The exhaust has a stubby design and it sounds decent.
There are up-side down forks in the front with a golden finish.
The quality of switch gear could have been better considering that CB300F is being sold through BigWing dealerships.
The engine is a 293 cc, oil-cooled unit that produces 24.2 hp of max power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.
The instrument cluster gets 5-step brightness adjustability. It can be a bit hard to read because of the glare.
The rear tyre is wide with a 150 section that gives a nice stance to the CB300F.
The design of the motorcycle looks similar to the Hornet 2.0.
First Published Date: 06 Sep 2022, 15:07 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda CB300F CB300F
