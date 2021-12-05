In Pics: Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India 5 Photos . Updated: 05 Dec 2021, 08:01 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5Harley-Davidson Sportster S carries forward the typical Sportster styling with stripped-back exteriors. It comes with a 4.0 inch TFT screen that can also be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth. 2/5The Sportster S features Harley's 1,250 cc liquid-cooled powertrain from the Pan America ADV. 3/5Harley-Davidson Sportster S gets features like all-LED lighting, cruise control and tire pressure monitoring system. Moreover, it also gets four riding modes – Road, Sports, Rain and Custom. 4/5Harley is offering the motorcycle in three color options - Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson and Stone Wash White Pearl. The company has also started the bookings for the motorcycle and the deliveries are expected by the end of this month. 5/5Harley-Davidson Sportster S looks quite imposing with its high-mount exhaust pipes, LED headlights at the front and wide 5-spoke cast aluminium 17-inch wheels at the front and 16-inchers at the rear.