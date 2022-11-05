In pics: Gogoro Supersport electric scooter with 170 km of range
Gogoro has started a pilot project of its battery swapping technology with Zypp Electric which offers last-mile services. The scooter that they will use will be as powerful as a 100 cc to 125 cc scooter.
The battery pack on the electric scooter is liquid-cooled.
The Supersport is equipped with two battery packs that have a capacity of 1.3 kWh each.
The total battery capacity is 2.6 kWh which can deliver a riding range of around 100km.
The battery packs can be replaced within 6 seconds using charging stations of Gogoro.
There is a digital instrument cluster that shows all the various information and the lighting elements are all-LED.
Gogoro uses keyless entry and a NFC smartcard to unlock and the handlebar locks automatically.
Gogoro Supersport will start testing as a part of pilot project.
Other features on offer are overspeed alerts, geo-fencing, tyre pressure monitoring system etc.
Braking duties on the electric scooter are done by disc in the front as well as at the rear.
First Published Date: 05 Nov 2022, 15:06 PM IST
