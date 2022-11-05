HT Auto
In pics: Gogoro Supersport electric scooter with 170 km of range

Gogoro has started a pilot project of its battery swapping technology with Zypp Electric which offers last-mile services. The scooter that they will use will be as powerful as a 100 cc to 125 cc scooter.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Nov 2022, 15:06 PM
The battery pack on the electric scooter is liquid-cooled.
The battery pack on the electric scooter is liquid-cooled.
The Supersport is equipped with two battery packs that have a capacity of 1.3 kWh each.
The Supersport is equipped with two battery packs that have a capacity of 1.3 kWh each.
The total battery capacity is 2.6 kWh which can deliver a riding range of around 100km.
The total battery capacity is 2.6 kWh which can deliver a riding range of around 100km.
The battery packs can be replaced within 6 seconds using charging stations of Gogoro.
The battery packs can be replaced within 6 seconds using charging stations of Gogoro.
There is a digital instrument cluster that shows all the various information and the lighting elements are all-LED.
There is a digital instrument cluster that shows all the various information and the lighting elements are all-LED.
Gogoro uses keyless entry and a NFC smartcard to unlock and the handlebar locks automatically.
Gogoro uses keyless entry and a NFC smartcard to unlock and the handlebar locks automatically.
Gogoro Supersport will start testing as a part of pilot project.
Gogoro Supersport will start testing as a part of pilot project.
Other features on offer are overspeed alerts, geo-fencing, tyre pressure monitoring system etc.
Other features on offer are overspeed alerts, geo-fencing, tyre pressure monitoring system etc.
Braking duties on the electric scooter are done by disc in the front as well as at the rear.
Braking duties on the electric scooter are done by disc in the front as well as at the rear.
