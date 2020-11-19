In pics: Elation Freedom is a $2 million EV hypercar with ginormous power 5 Photos . Updated: 19 Nov 2020, 12:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk US-built Elation Freedom is touted as a revolution in luxury electric hypercar space. 1/5US-based Elation Automobiles have revealed their $2 million uber powerful electric hypercar, Freedom, whose specs are at par with, if not better, than rival hypercars. 2/5Freedom claims to touch 100 kmph from standstill in an outrageous 1.8 seconds which is largely made possible by a carbon fiber monocoque chassis which has three electric motors for a total output of a ginormous 1,427 hp. An option of a fourth motor takes this combined output to an even more stunning 1,903 hp. 3/5The all-electric drive system combines with a proprietary suspension design in order to maintain its lines regardless of the speed figures it is touching. And all of that brute speed maxes out at 260 mph (approximately 420 kmph). 4/5The automobile is extremely lightweight as is evident by the fact that its three-motor version only weighs 1,650 kilos. The car can go upto 482 kms with a fully charged standard battery, but that range increases to 643 kms if the battery is upgraded. 5/5The Freedom can come fitted with a single 5.2-litre V10 engine as well which helps it produce 750 hp and results in less weight. In the version which gets an internal combustion engine, it is called Freedom Iconic Collection.