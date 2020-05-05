In pics: Drive-in movies come to rescue in a locked down Iran

  • Moviegoers buy tickets online for what is called the “Cinema Machine” in Farsi.
The new coronavirus pandemic has brought back something unseen in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution: a drive-in movie theater. (All text courtesy: AP)
A drive-in theater now operates from a parking lot right under Tehran’s iconic Milad tower, showing a film in line with the views of hard-liners. (VIA REUTERS)
Workers wearing a protective suit and a face mask spray disinfectants on cars that line up each night under the Milad Tower parking lot. (via REUTERS)
With stadiums shut and movie theaters closed, this parking-lot screening is the only film being shown in a communal setting amid the coronavirus outbreak in Iran. (VIA REUTERS)
The film being shown is 'Exodus,' produced by a firm affiliated with Iran's hard-line Revolutionary Guard. The film by director Ebrahim Hatamikia focuses on cotton farmers whose fields die from salt water brought by local dams. (VIA REUTERS)
Moviegoers tune into the film's audio via an FM station on their car radios and enjoy the entertainment outside of their homes. (VIA REUTERS)
