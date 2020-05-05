In pics: Drive-in movies come to rescue in a locked down Iran 6 Photos . Updated: 05 May 2020, 02:53 PM IST HT Auto Desk Moviegoers buy tickets online for what is called the “Cinema Machine” in Farsi. 1/6The new coronavirus pandemic has brought back something unseen in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution: a drive-in movie theater. (All text courtesy: AP) 2/6A drive-in theater now operates from a parking lot right under Tehran’s iconic Milad tower, showing a film in line with the views of hard-liners. (VIA REUTERS) 3/6Workers wearing a protective suit and a face mask spray disinfectants on cars that line up each night under the Milad Tower parking lot. (via REUTERS) 4/6With stadiums shut and movie theaters closed, this parking-lot screening is the only film being shown in a communal setting amid the coronavirus outbreak in Iran. (VIA REUTERS) 5/6The film being shown is 'Exodus,' produced by a firm affiliated with Iran's hard-line Revolutionary Guard. The film by director Ebrahim Hatamikia focuses on cotton farmers whose fields die from salt water brought by local dams. (VIA REUTERS) 6/6Moviegoers tune into the film's audio via an FM station on their car radios and enjoy the entertainment outside of their homes. (VIA REUTERS)