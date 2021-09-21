Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Check out all-new Honda BR-V

In pics: Check out all-new Honda BR-V

6 Photos . Updated: 21 Sep 2021, 05:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Honda Motor officially introduced the second generation of the BR-V model. The second generation of Honda BR-V will come with a new look, different from the previous model. It was known as the N7X during its concept stage.
1/6Honda Motor officially introduced the second generation of the BR-V model. The second generation of Honda BR-V will come with a new look, different from the previous model. It was known as the N7X during its concept stage.
The looks of the new BR-V is more like an SUV than its predecessor and it also comes with a greater ground clearance. The car is around 20 mm higher than the previous model whose height stood at 220 mm.
2/6The looks of the new BR-V is more like an SUV than its predecessor and it also comes with a greater ground clearance. The car is around 20 mm higher than the previous model whose height stood at 220 mm.
The design of the new car from Honda is not too strikingly different, however, it sports various features and technologies like Honda Lane Watch, Remote Engine Start, Walk-Away Auto Lock, and Smart Entry System.
3/6The design of the new car from Honda is not too strikingly different, however, it sports various features and technologies like Honda Lane Watch, Remote Engine Start, Walk-Away Auto Lock, and Smart Entry System.
The interior boasts a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster.
4/6The interior boasts a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster.
Under the hood, the new car has a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine that can generate a maximum output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a choice of either a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
5/6Under the hood, the new car has a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine that can generate a maximum output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a choice of either a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
The Honda BR-V will also come with Honda SENSING which is a package of advanced driver assistance that will offer the user forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam features.
6/6The Honda BR-V will also come with Honda SENSING which is a package of advanced driver assistance that will offer the user forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam features.
OTHER GALLERIES
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue