In pics: BMW X5 Protection VR6 can withstand AK-47 bullet and shrapnels
BMW X5 Protection VR6 comes with heavy armour plating on various parts of the car, including the roof, side panels, doors, underbody etc.
BMW X5 Protection VR6 comes as an armour pklated bulletproof version of the X5 SUV. Showcased at the Munich Motor Show 2023, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 is capable to withstand AK47 bullets and shrapnels from explosives.
BMW X5 Protection VR6's armour plating lies in various locations including the roof, side panels, doors and bulkhead. The customers can opt for additional armour plating by adding more protection to the roof and underbody of the SUV. Besides these heavy armour plating, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 looks same as the standard model.
The first thing you notice in the BMW X5 Protection VR6 is the indifference with the standard version of the BMW X5. The armoured plated SUV is not easily distinguishable from the standard version, which helps as a stealth cover for this bulletproof X5.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
BMW has added a special armour plating to the fuel tank, which ensures the fuel tank is protected and seals itself in case of bullet or shrapnel penetration into it to prevent fuel leaking. The SUV also comes with modified brake and suspension setup to compensate for the additional weight that has been added to the SUV by the heavy armour plates.
Inside the cabin, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 looks same as the M60i version of the X5. It comes loaded with a host of advanced tech-enabled features including a fully digital display, soft-touch panels instead of conventional buttons. The plush seats and spaciousness ensures the luxury quotient remains intact.
The fully digital touchscreen infotainment system powered by the latest iDrive is the key highlight inside the cabin of the BMW X5 Protection VR6. Also, the fully digital instrument cluster comes complementing the digital infotainment system.
Powering the BMW X5 Protection VR6 is the same 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged engine that works in the M60i version of the X5. This engine is paired with a 48 volt hybrid system and churns out 515 bhp of peak powrer and 750 Nm of maximum torque.
Owing to the extra wight added to the SUv due to the heavy armour plating, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 sprints 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, which is a significsnt drop from the 4.2 seconds taken by the M60i.
First Published Date: 03 Sep 2023, 12:18 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now