HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Bmw X5 Protection Vr6 Can Withstand Ak 47 Bullet And Shrapnels

In pics: BMW X5 Protection VR6 can withstand AK-47 bullet and shrapnels

BMW X5 Protection VR6 comes with heavy armour plating on various parts of the car, including the roof, side panels, doors, underbody etc.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Sep 2023, 12:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
1/8
BMW X5 Protection VR6 comes as an armour pklated bulletproof version of the X5 SUV. Showcased at the Munich Motor Show 2023, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 is capable to withstand AK47 bullets and shrapnels from explosives.
BMW X5 Protection VR6 comes as an armour pklated bulletproof version of the X5 SUV. Showcased at the Munich Motor Show 2023, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 is capable to withstand AK47 bullets and shrapnels from explosives.
2/8
BMW X5 Protection VR6's armour plating lies in various locations including the roof, side panels, doors and bulkhead. The customers can opt for additional armour plating by adding more protection to the roof and underbody of the SUV. Besides these heavy armour plating, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 looks same as the standard model.
BMW X5 Protection VR6's armour plating lies in various locations including the roof, side panels, doors and bulkhead. The customers can opt for additional armour plating by adding more protection to the roof and underbody of the SUV. Besides these heavy armour plating, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 looks same as the standard model.
3/8
The first thing you notice in the BMW X5 Protection VR6 is the indifference with the standard version of the BMW X5. The armoured plated SUV is not easily distinguishable from the standard version, which helps as a stealth cover for this bulletproof X5.
The first thing you notice in the BMW X5 Protection VR6 is the indifference with the standard version of the BMW X5. The armoured plated SUV is not easily distinguishable from the standard version, which helps as a stealth cover for this bulletproof X5.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
₹93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M
₹1.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Rx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Rx
₹95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-type
₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw M2 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M2
₹98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
4/8
BMW has added a special armour plating to the fuel tank, which ensures the fuel tank is protected and seals itself in case of bullet or shrapnel penetration into it to prevent fuel leaking. The SUV also comes with modified brake and suspension setup to compensate for the additional weight that has been added to the SUV by the heavy armour plates.
BMW has added a special armour plating to the fuel tank, which ensures the fuel tank is protected and seals itself in case of bullet or shrapnel penetration into it to prevent fuel leaking. The SUV also comes with modified brake and suspension setup to compensate for the additional weight that has been added to the SUV by the heavy armour plates.
5/8
Inside the cabin, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 looks same as the M60i version of the X5. It comes loaded with a host of advanced tech-enabled features including a fully digital display, soft-touch panels instead of conventional buttons. The plush seats and spaciousness ensures the luxury quotient remains intact.
Inside the cabin, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 looks same as the M60i version of the X5. It comes loaded with a host of advanced tech-enabled features including a fully digital display, soft-touch panels instead of conventional buttons. The plush seats and spaciousness ensures the luxury quotient remains intact.
6/8
The fully digital touchscreen infotainment system powered by the latest iDrive is the key highlight inside the cabin of the BMW X5 Protection VR6. Also, the fully digital instrument cluster comes complementing the digital infotainment system.
The fully digital touchscreen infotainment system powered by the latest iDrive is the key highlight inside the cabin of the BMW X5 Protection VR6. Also, the fully digital instrument cluster comes complementing the digital infotainment system.
7/8
Powering the BMW X5 Protection VR6 is the same 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged engine that works in the M60i version of the X5. This engine is paired with a 48 volt hybrid system and churns out 515 bhp of peak powrer and 750 Nm of maximum torque.
Powering the BMW X5 Protection VR6 is the same 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged engine that works in the M60i version of the X5. This engine is paired with a 48 volt hybrid system and churns out 515 bhp of peak powrer and 750 Nm of maximum torque.
8/8
Owing to the extra wight added to the SUv due to the heavy armour plating, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 sprints 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, which is a significsnt drop from the 4.2 seconds taken by the M60i.
Owing to the extra wight added to the SUv due to the heavy armour plating, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 sprints 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, which is a significsnt drop from the 4.2 seconds taken by the M60i.
First Published Date: 03 Sep 2023, 12:18 PM IST
TAGS: BMW X5 Protection VR6 BMW BMW X5 luxury car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
53% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,399 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Star toy Presents Turbo Maxx Power Saver Gold Electricity Saving Device (ISI) 40% Save Upto Electricity – Pack of 1 (Multicolor)
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 252 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.