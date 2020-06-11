In pics: BMW drives in the new-gen X6 in the Indian market 8 Photos . Updated: 11 Jun 2020, 12:51 PM IST HT Auto Desk The all-new BMW X6 accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in 5.5 seconds, and can attain a top speed of 250 kmph. 1/8BMW has launched the new-generation X6 in the Indian market at a price of ₹95 lakh. Slated to arrive in early 2020, the launch was pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak. 2/8The all-new X6 has been launched as a completely built unit (CBU) and has been now declared open for booking at dealerships. The car has been launched with two trim levels - xLine and M Sport. 3/8The new X6 sports a significantly larger BMW Kidney Grille with an optional Illuminated Kidney Grille – a first-ever for BMW. 4/8The twin LED headlights come as standard and extend up to the BMW Kidney Grille. The optional BMW Laserlight offers selective beam and high beam function with a range of around 500 meters. 5/8Compared to its predecessor, the all-new BMW X6 has grown in terms of length (26 mm), width (15mm) and wheelbase (42mm). At the same time, overall height has been reduced by 6 mm. It also gets 20-inch light alloy wheels. 6/8The car is powered by a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder turbo-petrol delivering 340 PS of power and 450 Nm of torque at 1,500 – 5,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which transmits power to all-wheels via BMW’s xDrive four-wheel-drive system. 7/8The interior of the all-new BMW X6 is also upgraded with a more driver-focused cockpit. The new model comes equipped with Temperature Controlled Cup holders (heated and cooled) and offers Wireless Charging as standard. 8/8The car is available in various colour options - Riverside Blue Metallic, Carbon Black, Manhattan Metallic, Artic Grey, Mineral White, Flamenco Red Brilliant Effect, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Black Sapphire and Alpine White. Optional paintwork includes Tanzanite Blue Metallic and BMW Individual Ametrine Metallic.