In pics: BMW 220i M Sport Black Shadow edition looks edgy and athletic

6 Photos . Updated: 16 Nov 2021, 01:42 PM IST HT Auto Desk
1/6BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Black Shadow edition is available in two colour options - Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic).
2/6New BMW 220i ‘Black Shadow’ edition has been built locally at BMW Group Plant Chennai.
3/6The BMW 220i M Sport Black Shadow edition gets dual black chrome tipped tailpipe adding sportiness to the car.
4/6The car looks gnarly and aggressive with the M Sport kits across exterior.
5/6The car gets shiny black ORVM caps adding zing to its overall styling.
6/6BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Black Shadow edition runs on 18-inch sporty wheels.
