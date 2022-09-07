In pics: Bentley Flying Spur Speed breaks cover
Bentley Flying Spur is now offered in five trims. There is Flying Spur, Azure, S, Speed and Mulliner.
Bentley Flying Spur Speed sits between S and Mulliner models.
Bentley Flying Spur speed is powered by a 6.0-litre W16 that produces 635 Ps and 900 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed DCT automatic transmission.
Flying Spur Speed is also available in Blackline specification.
The Flying Spur Speed is supposed to be the most driver-focused version of the Flying Spur.
Trending CarsFind More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 13:37 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS