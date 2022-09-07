HT Auto
In pics: Bentley Flying Spur Speed breaks cover

Bentley Flying Spur is now offered in five trims. There is Flying Spur, Azure, S, Speed and Mulliner. 
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 13:37 PM
Bentley Flying Spur Speed sits between S and Mulliner models.
1/4
Bentley Flying Spur Speed sits between S and Mulliner models.
Bentley Flying Spur Speed sits between S and Mulliner models.
Bentley Flying Spur Speed sits between S and Mulliner models.
Bentley Flying Spur speed is powered by a 6.0-litre W16 that produces 635 Ps and 900 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed DCT automatic transmission. 
2/4
Bentley Flying Spur speed is powered by a 6.0-litre W16 that produces 635 Ps and 900 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed DCT automatic transmission. 
Bentley Flying Spur speed is powered by a 6.0-litre W16 that produces 635 Ps and 900 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed DCT automatic transmission. 
Bentley Flying Spur speed is powered by a 6.0-litre W16 that produces 635 Ps and 900 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed DCT automatic transmission. 
Flying Spur Speed is also available in Blackline specification. 
3/4
Flying Spur Speed is also available in Blackline specification. 
Flying Spur Speed is also available in Blackline specification. 
Flying Spur Speed is also available in Blackline specification. 
The Flying Spur Speed is supposed to be the most driver-focused version of the Flying Spur. 
4/4
The Flying Spur Speed is supposed to be the most driver-focused version of the Flying Spur. 
The Flying Spur Speed is supposed to be the most driver-focused version of the Flying Spur. 
The Flying Spur Speed is supposed to be the most driver-focused version of the Flying Spur. 

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 13:37 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Flying Spur Bentley Bentley Flying Spur Speed Flying Spur Flying Spur Speed
