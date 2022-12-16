In pics: Bajaj Pulsar P150 in first ride review
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar. It is based on new underpinnings so there is a new chassis and the engine is also new.
The Pulsar P150 is the latest launch from Bajaj Auto, It is also one of the most important launch for the manufacturer.
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar.
Pulsar P150 will be offered in two variants - Single disc and Twin disc.
The Pulsar P150 uses a new 150 cc engine. It produces 14.5 Ps and 13.5 Nm.
The engine is tuned for torque with most of it being available in the usable rev range.
The gearbox is still a 5-speed unit. It is slick and slots in with a positive feel.
The motorcycle gets a LED projector setup in the front and a LED tail lamp at the rear.
The chassis of the Pulsar P150 is shared with the N160. It is 10 kgs lighter than the outgoing Pulsar 150.
The design of alloy wheels is also new and the Pulsar P150 uses tubeless tyres.
Pulsar P150 is equipped with a single-channel ABS.
